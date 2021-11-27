Open Thread: November 27, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Updates ahead of Sevilla.

Valverde is ready to return and will be available for the game.

Hazard recovered from the gastroentheritis, but as he was weak he trained alone in the pitch. So, he’ll probably miss this game.

Alaba confirmed his knee is fine and Ancelotti will decide if he will play or not.

The team continued the preparations to face Sevilla tomorrow.

The players trained at Real Madrid City as they begin preparations for their game against Sevilla on matchday 15, set to take place at the Santiago Bernabéu (Sunday, 9:00pm CET). pic.twitter.com/HFv1mqgFgO — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) November 26, 2021

Mbappe’s comic book.

According to the comic book, it was Zidane who took the famous photo of Mbappe and Ronado!!

It is only 36 days remaining until January 1...

Libertadores final.

As a Brazilian, I’d like to know many of you plan to watch the Conmebol Copa Libertadores final today. The game will take place in Montevideo and it’s clash between two Brazilians teams, Palmeiras and Flamengo. Palmeiras has won it in 2020 and Flamengo in 2019.