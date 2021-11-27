Real Madrid Believe Paul Pogba Is Not A Good Fit — Report

Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who is currently having a difficult season with the team, is set to become a free agent this summer. He has been linked with Real Madrid for a few seasons now, and many believe that Pogba could finally arrive in the Spanish capital for free this summer.

But Pogba would still not be cheap, even as a free agent (signing fees, agent fees, salary), and many at the club feel that beyond the finances, his player profile wouldn’t fit at the club, per a report from MARCA today.

While Luka Modric is getting older, Pogba is not a direct replacement for Modric, and Real Madrid already have one of the best midfield creators in Toni Kroos, as well as young stars in Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde who need playing time to develop — something that may get hindered with the arrival of Pogba.

With the renewal of Modric, as well as the priority of developing young midfielders, Pogba may not be worth the price.