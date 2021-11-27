Valverde, Alaba rejoin Real Madrid squad in training

Fede Valverde and David Alaba rejoined Real Madrid’s squad in training this Friday and could be available when Los Blancos host Sevilla on Sunday. Their presence in the starting XI might not be that likely though, as Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff could take a cautious approach so that they are 100% ready for what’s going to be a tough schedule for Madrid over the next few weeks.

Alaba and Valverde will be crucial players for Madrid before the Christmas break. While Alaba is the undisputed starter in the center of the team’s defensive line and a vocal leader, Valverde’s physicality will allow Ancelotti to rest Casemiro, Modric or Kroos more often, something which will be needed sooner rather than later.

Real Madrid host Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao in a span of just three days and then they will travel to face Real Sociedad the following weekend only to host Inter and Atletico de Madrid right after that game, so it’s clear that the next few matches could very well be decisive for the rest of the season.