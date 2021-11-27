Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Sevilla

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Sevilla, a crucial game given that Julen Lopetegui’s side seem to be contenders for the 2021-2022 LaLiga title.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Isco, Camavinga, Blanco.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

This squad list brings excellent news for Real Madrid’s coaching staff, given that both Fede Valverde and David Alaba have recovered from their knee injuries and will be vailable to play this game.

Their presence in the XI tomorrow might not be all that likely as Carlo Ancelotti could take a cautious approach so that they can be ready for the tough schedule ahead. Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad, Inter Milan and Atletico de Madrid after Sunday’s game and both Alaba and Valverde will be crucial for those matches.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/28/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.