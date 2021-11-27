Kenti Robles Starts In Mexico’s 2-1 Victory Over Canada

Mexico kicked off their first of two friendlies against Canada with a 1-0 win.
It was tight affair and there were limited chances from open play. Both sides maintained mid to high blocks and applied pressure while trying to build patiently from the back. The midfield battle was intense at times and there were a few stoppages to deal with flying challenges and a couple of knocks.
Mexico looked to have the better of play in the first half, eventually winning a penalty that Stephany Mayor duly converted.
Desde los once pasos @StefMayor pone la ventaja para el TriFemenil ante Canadá— futfemenilmx (@futfemenilmx) November 27, 2021
1️⃣-0️⃣
FB Selección Nacional pic.twitter.com/TKhJmaLtYu
Real Madrid’s Kenti Robles looked good in these minutes, picking up a handful of cerebral interceptions, displaying reliable passing and progression, and getting forward on the overlap occasionally. She was subbed off at halftime.
Canada came back a bit in the second period, enjoying more transition moments. Nichelle Prince was the danger player, in particular, although offside calls bailed out Mexico more than once.
Mexico doubled their advantage with a set-piece goal in the 76th minute. Kailen Sheridan couldn’t deal with a chaotic sequence and Alicia Cervantes tapped home the rebound.
¡Goooool de México!— futfemenilmx (@futfemenilmx) November 27, 2021
El segundo tanto del encuentro lleva la firma de @LichaCervantes ⚽️
2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/FZ9xN7aklt
Canada made a late charge at the end; Jordyn Huitema pounced on a poor clearance and nestled her strike into the corner of the net.
Canada continued to push and could’ve got the equalizer, but Mexico held out for the victory.
These two teams will play each other again on Tuesday, November 30th at 5:30 pm EST.
