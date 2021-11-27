Kenti Robles Starts In Mexico’s 2-1 Victory Over Canada

Mexico kicked off their first of two friendlies against Canada with a 1-0 win.

Grid View Mexico’s XI Google

Canada’s XI Google

It was tight affair and there were limited chances from open play. Both sides maintained mid to high blocks and applied pressure while trying to build patiently from the back. The midfield battle was intense at times and there were a few stoppages to deal with flying challenges and a couple of knocks.

Mexico looked to have the better of play in the first half, eventually winning a penalty that Stephany Mayor duly converted.

Desde los once pasos @StefMayor pone la ventaja para el TriFemenil ante Canadá



1️⃣-0️⃣



FB Selección Nacional pic.twitter.com/TKhJmaLtYu — futfemenilmx (@futfemenilmx) November 27, 2021

Real Madrid’s Kenti Robles looked good in these minutes, picking up a handful of cerebral interceptions, displaying reliable passing and progression, and getting forward on the overlap occasionally. She was subbed off at halftime.

Canada came back a bit in the second period, enjoying more transition moments. Nichelle Prince was the danger player, in particular, although offside calls bailed out Mexico more than once.

Mexico doubled their advantage with a set-piece goal in the 76th minute. Kailen Sheridan couldn’t deal with a chaotic sequence and Alicia Cervantes tapped home the rebound.

¡Goooool de México!



El segundo tanto del encuentro lleva la firma de @LichaCervantes ⚽️



2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/FZ9xN7aklt — futfemenilmx (@futfemenilmx) November 27, 2021

Canada made a late charge at the end; Jordyn Huitema pounced on a poor clearance and nestled her strike into the corner of the net.

Canada continued to push and could’ve got the equalizer, but Mexico held out for the victory.

These two teams will play each other again on Tuesday, November 30th at 5:30 pm EST.