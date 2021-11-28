Real Madrid—Sevilla LaLiga 2021-22 Match Preview, Injuries/Suspensions, Potential XIs, Prediction

Match Preview

Real Madrid prepare to host as former club manager Julen Lopetegui brings his third-placed Sevilla side to the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real have won their last three straight matches and four of their last five total matches in LaLiga. Their consistent strong play has helped them maintain the first spot in the league table.

Sevilla, likewise, have also maintained strong form throughout the season so far as they have won three of their last five matches and currently hold the third spot in the table. Its a close race as they only trail two points behind Los Blancos.

Injuries/Suspensions

Real Madrid received a boost ahead of this weekend as both David Alaba and Fede Valverde returned to training and are included in the matchday squad. Eden Hazard will miss the match after recovering from a stomach issue. The club remains without both Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos.

Sevilla were concerned with three crucial injuries involving Jules Kounde, Lucas Ocampos and Diego Carlos ahead of Sunday, however all three are including in the squad. The club will miss Suso and Erik Lamela while Jesus Navas and Youssef En-Nesyri remain out.

There are no suspensions for either club in Sunday’s big bout.

Potential XIs

Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema

Even with Alaba returning to the squad he is not likely to start after just returning to training and with two important matches coming up against Athletic Club and Real Sociedad. Nacho could be the one to take his place along the backline.

The rest of the starting lineup will likely look fairly similar to the one Carlo Ancelotti fielded against Sheriff Tiraspol this past week.

Sevilla

Bono; Montiel, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Papu Gomez, Mir

Prediction

Real Madrid—Sevilla 2-1

This will likely be one of the toughest matches the current LaLiga first placeholders will have played so far this season. Sevilla are a formidable side who have scored at least two goals in four of their last five total matches played.

Real Madrid will have to put forth their best effort if they hope to capture a victory against Sevilla at home. Sevilla have only lost one of their last seven road matches this season. It would not be surprising to see Real win this tough battle by a narrow margin or draw.