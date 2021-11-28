Open Thread: November 28, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Carlo’s presser.

In the press-conference, Carlo mentioned Alaba still has some disconfort. The players can still play, but it will be decided today. According to Marca, Alaba is not playing tomorrow; Militao-Nacho will be the starting CBs.

Carlo also confirmed what we antecipate yesterday: Valverde is back in the squad and Hazard is out for the game. Finally, the coach said Ceballos will begin trainning with the rest of the team in a few days. The squad for the game is:

| Real Madrid's squad to face Sevilla:



✅ Valverde, Alaba

❌ Hazard, Bale, Ceballos pic.twitter.com/O8dRv6snQw — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) November 27, 2021

The coach also make an interesting comment regarding styles of play:

A good coach is the one who adapts the game to the characteristics of the players. If I have Modric and Kroos I cannot expect to press high. I would be an idiot if with an attacker like Vinicius, who has a moped under his feet, I didn’t aim for the counterattack.

Carlo also gave an interview for Corriere dello Sport.

Pogba won’t be signed.

Real Madrid won’t sign Pogba. Their idea for the midfield is a continuity of Casemiro, Kross, Modric, Valverde, Camavinga, and Blanco.