Linares vs Real Madrid Castilla match preview

It feels weird to see Castilla looking for their third away win on the trot, having lost quite literally every other away game prior to this stretch. I’m not complaining, though.

Castilla travel to Linares on Sunday local time, and will try to pick up three more points and make it five wins in a row.

Raul’s men are having no trouble in finding the back of the net in these last four games — scoring eight goals in the process — while also making it really tough for opponents to score goals, having only conceded one in the last four. In fact, if Castilla manage to keep a clean sheet this game, they’ll have kept four clean sheets in a row for the first time, since — make sure you’re ready for this — the 2011-12 season. Yep. I triple-checked.

Their opponents — Linares — are not having a great season. They sit in 16th place, eight points behind Castilla and 12 points away from the playoff spots. They shouldn’t be taken lightly though, since they have won their last two games — one of which was against group leaders Villarreal B.

Real, on the other hand, are just four points away from the playoff spots, and this four-game stretch has helped a lot in that regard.

This is the first time these two teams are playing against each other since the 1983-84 season. Castilla and Linares have played each other eight times, with both teams winning three games each, and drawing the other two games. The last game that they played in 1984 ended in a 3-2 win for Castilla.

As for line-ups, Luis Lopez and Antonio Blanco — who made his Champions League debut with the first team last Wednesday — will definitely not be available for the game against Linares, since they have received call-ups from the first team for the game against Sevilla. I doubt Raul changes a whole lot from their win against Sabadell. I’d say Miguel Gutierrez makes his return as left-back, but the rest of the team remains the same, for the most part.

This game will not be shown on RMTV. You can watch this game with a Footters subscription.