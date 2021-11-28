Real Madrid vs Sevilla, 2021 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga in what could be a decisive match in the race for the 2021-2022 title. Julen Lopetegui’s side are just two points behind Los Blancos in the table and they deserve to be named as contenders for this year’s title.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Sevilla predicted XI: Bono, Montel, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Acuña, Fernando, Jordan, Rakitic, Ocampos, Lamela, Mir.

Carlo Ancelotti is not expected to make rotations for this one but Alaba’s presence in the lineup might not be that certain given that he picked up a minor knee injury during Wednesday’s match against Sheriff. Alaba has recovered in time for this game and made Real Madrid’s squad list, but Ancelotti could play it safe and start Nacho alongside Militao to let Alaba rest and make sure that he’s ready for the next few games.

