Real Madrid vs Sevilla 2021 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid’s home match against Sevilla has all the ingredients to be an entertaining, decisive game in the race for the 2021-2022 LaLiga title. Los Blancos are leading the table right now but Sevilla are just two points behind them, so it would be very important for Madrid to take advantage of playing in front of their fans and earn the three points, which would put some distance between the two teams.

It will not be easy to do so, though. Sevilla have played quality football all season long and have a very talented offensive line who could be hard to stop for Madrid’s defense. Lopetegui’s possession-oriented style is a good fit for his roster and Los Blancos might actually need to sit back and counterattack tonight, something which could ultimately help them given how good Vinicius and Rodrygo are when given the chance and space to run.

Real Madrid have what it takes to be considered the favorites to win this game, but at the same time they must make sure to play with intensity and take the match very seriously from the whistle.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/28/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

