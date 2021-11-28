CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Sevilla, 2021 La Liga

UPDATE 19:50 CET: Rodrygo is out of Real Madrid’s squad list with a stomach flu, he won’t be on the bench tonight.

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Sevillla in La Liga. Asensio starts on the right wing, with Alaba also featuring in the XI after recovering from his sprained knee.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Sevilla starting XI: Bono, Montiel, Carlos, Kounde, Acuna, Fernando, Rakitic, Jordan, Papu, Mir, Ocampos.

Real Madrid must take advantage of Real Sociedad’s loss against Espanyol. Los Blancos have a good opportunity to increase their lead in the table but Sevilla won’t be easy to beat, so Ancelotti’s men will have to complete a solid performance in order to earn the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/28/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.