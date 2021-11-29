Managing Madrid Podcast: Sevilla Post-game: Vinicius The Superstar; Benzema Passes Henry

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Bisha Hotel Toronto. Book your stay with Bisha and used code SOCIAL upon checkout.

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

The absolute greatness of the Vinicius Jr goal

Why Sevilla were the better team in the 1st half

Casemiro’s performance

Sevilla’s build-up

Real Madrid’s press and counter press

Marco Asensio’s performance

Eder Militao’s performance

Dani Carvajal’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde’s performance off the bench

Carlo Ancelotti’s rotations and the team’s fatigue

Karim Benzema vs Thierry Henry

Vinicius Jr vs Phil Foden

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@kiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@mattWiltse4)