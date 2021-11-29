Open Thread: November 29, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

A goal for the ages.

There are certain events in a young player’s career that just straight away put a smile on your face (and also wake up the neighbors in my case) because you know he’s going to make it. All that potential is finally being fulfilled this season. That goal was straight out of the Cristiano Ronaldo rocket collection and he even did the iconic ‘Calma Calma I’m here celebration”. Vinicius Junior now has 11 goals on the season with 9 in La Liga alone. The game was covered in detail in the immediate reaction, player ratings, 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid podcast. Here’s another look at that beauty. Let’s hope there’s many more to come.

Real Madrid move 4 points clear atop La Liga.

Another reason for that goal being lauded so much, is its importance. With Atletico taking apart Cadiz earlier and Real Sociedad having lost against Espanyol, Los Blancos needed to take advantage against a tough opponent. Sevilla had lost just once coming into the game and were certainly the better side for large parts of the game. Then Vinicius arrived and together with some late heroics from Courtois helped seal all 3 points. This is what the table currently looks like. El Derbi Madrileño is in two weeks.

Schedule remains tough.

Carlo Ancelotti actually hinted that he might make some rotations in his post match press conference. “We play Athletic in three days, I’ll think to make some changes into the line-up.” We must be dreaming.

01/12: Athletic Bilbao

04/12: Real Sociedad ✈

07/12: Inter

12/12: Atlético Madrid



Rodrygo’s contract to be renewed.

Just like Vinicius who’s contract is also expected to be renewed with a big bump to his salary, Rodrygo is considered an important piece of the club’s future. His new release clause is set to be 1 Billion Euros.