Courtois: “Vinicius trains a lot to score goals like that one”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois talked to the media after the team’s 2-1 win against Sevilla, where the team overcame a 0-1 deficit and earned the three points with a late goal by Vinicius. Courtois himself was one of the unsung heroes of the match with a great save in injury time.

“It’s always very tough to face them, they work very hard. I am sure that we will improve in our next games, we kept fighting today and managed to get the win. Our coach made some adjustments and we improved in the second half. Vinicius struggled early in the game but he scored a great goal later,” said Courtois.

The keeper was asked about Vinicius’ goal right after delivering that quote.

“Vinicius trains very hard to score goals like that one. Things were not going for him but he has confidence in himself to make the difference and that’s what we need from him, he’s proved it,” he added.

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper also highlighted the importance of the substitutions. Valverde and Camavinga changed the game off the bench and Courtois praised them.

“You go into halftime 1-1 knowing that you can win against a tough opponent, but we could turn things around with help from our guys. The substitutions, Valverde and Camavinga, helped us a lot,” he explained.

Courtois concluded his interview by sharing his thoughts about Real Madrid’s upcoming schedule.

“We’re playing well, we’re winning. We’re facing Athletic next Wednesday at home and then Real Sociedad. Inter and Atletico at home come after that. As you can see, we have to keep going, we’re in the fight for LaLiga title this year,” he said.