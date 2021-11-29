Real Madrid Femenino fire Aznar; appoint Alberto Toril as manager

Real Madrid Femenino announced today that the club has terminated David Aznar’s contract and named Alberto Toril as the new manager until June 30, 2023.

Comunicamos el nombramiento de Alberto Toril como nuevo entrenador del primer equipo femenino con incorporación inmediata para lo que resta de temporada y la próxima, hasta el 30 de junio de 2023.#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/DeOSxkLWXT — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) November 29, 2021

The club thanked Aznar for the work he has done, his commitment and his professionality. Aznar led Club Deportivo Tacon through the transition in which the club became Real Madrid Femenino. He was also at the helm and led Las Blancas to a second-place finish in Primera Iberdrola in Real Madrid’s first official season in the league.

Real Madrid Femenino upset Manchester City to qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League but performances and league results have not been good this season. Las Blancas were winless in their first five league matches and currently sit in tenth place, seven points behind Atletico de Madrid who currently occupy the last UWCL qualification spot.

The new manager, Alex Toril, is a former Real Madrid player and coach of Real Madrid Castilla. He has also coached other teams throughout the youth system. Toril will start as the new manager of Real Madrid Femenino until June 30, 2023, effective immediately.

The full press release can be found below.

Las Blancas are back in action this weekend as they travel to Valencia to take on Villareal.