Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Big Wins For Real Madrid & Barca; Last-second BDO Predictions

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn break down an eventful weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Barcelona’s build-up vs Villarreal, and how Memphis, Abde, and Frenkie fit
  • Ronald Araujo covering for Eric Garcia
  • Villarreal’s issues this season
  • Diego’s reaction to Vinicus Jr’s game-winning goal vs Sevilla
  • Last minute Balon D’or predictions
  • Rafar Mir’s challenge on Militao, Gerard Pique’s handball vs Villarreal, and VAR
  • A trailer for Xavi Hernandez vs Luka Modric
  • And more.

VIDEO VERSION:

AUDIO VERSION:

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

