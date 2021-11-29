Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Big Wins For Real Madrid & Barca; Last-second BDO Predictions

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Barcelona’s build-up vs Villarreal, and how Memphis, Abde, and Frenkie fit

Ronald Araujo covering for Eric Garcia

Villarreal’s issues this season

Diego’s reaction to Vinicus Jr’s game-winning goal vs Sevilla

Last minute Balon D’or predictions

Rafar Mir’s challenge on Militao, Gerard Pique’s handball vs Villarreal, and VAR

A trailer for Xavi Hernandez vs Luka Modric

And more.

