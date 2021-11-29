Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Big Wins For Real Madrid & Barca; Last-second BDO Predictions

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Barcelona’s build-up vs Villarreal, and how Memphis, Abde, and Frenkie fit
- Ronald Araujo covering for Eric Garcia
- Villarreal’s issues this season
- Diego’s reaction to Vinicus Jr’s game-winning goal vs Sevilla
- Last minute Balon D’or predictions
- Rafar Mir’s challenge on Militao, Gerard Pique’s handball vs Villarreal, and VAR
- A trailer for Xavi Hernandez vs Luka Modric
- And more.
VIDEO VERSION:
AUDIO VERSION:
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...