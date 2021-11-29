Betis won’t try to sign Ceballos until next summer, says president

Real Madrid midfielder and former Betis player Dani Ceballos seems set to stay in the Spanish capital at least until the summer of 2022. Betis president Angel Haro was asked about the rumors suggesting that the Andalusian club could try to sign the midfielder in the winter transfer window and delivered a clear answer.

“Dani, as we’ve said many times in the past, lets everyone know he loves Betis and our paths will cross at one point. We don’t have free roster spots for the winter, but I think that next summer will be a good moment for us to talk about this,” said Haro confirming Betis’ interest in signing Ceballos, although not as soon as next winter.

Ceballos suffered a serious ankle injury during the Tokyo Olympics and is still rehabbing and trying to recover from it. While he should be expected to rejoin the squad before the upcoming Christmas break, it’s obvious that he will almost certainly be behind all Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Camavinga and even Isco in the rotation.