Las Blancas Podcast: Reacting To David Aznar’s Dismissal & Alberto Toril’s Appointment

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

The David Aznar dismissal blindsiding almost everyone, including Aznar himself and the players

Ana Rossell’s position possibly being under threat

Our reactions to the news

Chiringuito breaking it first

The final straw on the camel’s back for the board

Why now and not before

Alberto Toril’s lack of experience in women’s football

Whether the length of Toril’s contract means anything

Why assistant coach Irene Ferreras wasn’t appointed as manager

Toril’s CV, coaching history, and accomplishments

What Castilla followers think of Toril

Toril’s tactics with Castilla and Elche

Toril’s tactics vs. Aznar’s

How Toril’s tactics might fit Real Madrid’s players

When we’ll be able to have an idea of Toril’s vision for the team

What Toril’s biggest positive effect will be in the short term

Aznar’s legacy

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

