Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s home match against Athletic Bilbao, the game that was postponed and initially scheduled to be played last month.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Isco and Camavinga.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Eden Hazard and Rodrygo are back with the team after recovering from their stomach flu. There are no other news on this squad list, so it will be interesting to see if coach Carlo Ancelotti decides to make some rotations now that the team looked tired last Sunday against Sevilla.

Players like Modric, Kroos, Benzema or even Vinicius Junior will need some rest sooner rather than later and Ancelotti will be forced to trust his bench. Will that happen against Athletic tomorrow so that the aforementioned players can be fresh for Atletico de Madrid and Real Sociedad?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/01/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

