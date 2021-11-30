Ivana Andres, Olga and Esther appeared in Spain’s 8-0 drumming of Scotland

Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona and Esther Gonzalez featured in Spain’s 8-0 drumming of Scotland today in Sevilla.

Real Madrid Femenino’s Teresa Abelleira, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Athenea del Castillo, Esther Gonzalez and Misa all started on the bench for the Spain Women’s National Team against Scotland in their World Cup Qualifying match.

Spain entered the match at the top of Group B with 12 points and Scotland were two points behind La Roja in second place. The Spanish were able to solidify their superiority in the group with the win and now have 15 points, five clear of Scotland in second place.

La Roja dominated Scotland for the majority of the match but they nearly gifted their opponents an early goal due to some poor play out of the back. Spain refocused and pinned Scotland back for the rest of the first half. Leila Ouahabi assisted Amaiur Sarriegi’s opener and Spain didn't slow down. Mariona Caldentey doubled the lead with a wonderful strike and Aitana Bonmati capitalized on a defensive error to make it 3-0.

Spain continued their dominance and racked up five more goals in the second half. Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona and Esther Gonzalez all came on as second half substitutes.

4’ Amaiur Sarriegi got down the right flank and squared it to Jenni Hermoso. The Barcelona forward tried to find the back of the net with a back heel flick but she steered it wide of goal.

6’ Spain goalkeeper Sandra Paños gave the ball away out of the back. Spain recovered possession but were put under pressure. Alexia Putellas was dispossessed in the 18-yard box and Abi Harrison ran onto the ball and smashed it off the crossbar.

20’ Leila Ouahabi swung a cross into the box after a Spanish corner kick was recycled. Amaiur was the first to the ball and headed it down and into the net.

25’ Amaiur nearly made it 2-0 after linking up with Alexia on the top of the 18-yard box. The Ballon d’Or winner played Amaiur into the area. Amaiur was denied twice by Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

31’ Ona Batlle charged up the right flank before playing a great cross into the box. Mariona Caldentey redirected it on goal but Alexander made a great reaction save.

33’ Mariona drove upfield and launched a rocket from distance that dipped below the crossbar and into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

41’ Spain put the game to bed with four minutes left in the first half after a costly Scottish mistake. The center backs failed to properly clear a Spanish cross and the ball fell to Aitana Bonmati. The midfielder calmly slotted the ball into the side of the net, making it 3-0.

53’ Alexander made another brilliant save to prevent Mariona from scoring Spain’s fourth at the start of the second half. Alexia got her head to the ensuing corner and was denied by a sliding goal line clearance.

58’ Alexia dribbled into the box and poked a shot toward goal. It was trapped by a Scottish defender but Amaiur challenged for the ball and forced it across the line, giving Spain a four-goal lead.

61’ Aitana slalomed around multiple Scottish defenders and into the box. Her first shot was saved but she wouldn’t be denied and finished the follow-up.

64’ Mariona charged down the flank before playing it wide to Leila. The fullback crossed into the box and Alexia tapped it into the net, making it 6-0.

66’ Ivana Andres and Olga Carmona replaced Patri Guijarro and Leila.

74’ Olga played a great in-swinging ball to Hermoso, who headed her shot wide of goal.

74’ Esther Gonzalez came on for Amaiur.

77’ Olga played another delightful cross into the box that was met by the on-rushing Batlle but Alexander made a good kick save and pushed it wide.

80’ Esther pressed and won the ball back for Spain. She drove into the box and tried to cross to Hermoso. The pass took a deflection but still found its way to the intended target and Hermoso made it 7-0.

83’ Mariona took a great touch in the box to create space for herself. She then delicately chipped the ball into the side netting of the goal, scoring Spain’s eighth of the night.

Spain finish the FIFA International window at the top of the Group B World Cup Qualifying table with a five point lead over Scotland.