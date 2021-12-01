Open Thread: December 1, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Gameday!!!

Los Blancos take on Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu tonight barely two days after taking on Sevilla. Hazard and Rodrygo are back in the squad though it remains to be seen if they’ll have any role to play. Bilbao are having a decent season and currently sit in 8th position. Ancelotti indicated that he might make some rotations for this one with midfield being the most likely position to be rotated. Who would you guys like to see inserted into the starting lineup? Answer in the poll below. Also put in the comments who they should replace.

Rudiger gets closer to a Chelsea exit and Arsenal target Isco.

Fabrizio Romano reported that things are at a stand still between Chelsea and Rudiger with several clubs circling. Los Blancos are apparently one of them, though it remains to be seen who will meet the 12million Euros salary he's demanding.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco, according to La Razon. It has been reported that Madrid are willing to sell Isco in the January transfer window.

The Spain international attacking midfielder is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season.

