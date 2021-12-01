Kenti Robles Plays Full Ninety In 0-0 Draw Against Canada

Mexico drew 0-0 vs. Canada in the second friendly between the two sides over this international break.

Grid View Mexico’s XI Google

Canada’s XI Google

If the first encounter was defined by Mexico’s superiority, it was the opposite in the rematch. Canada’s 4-4-2 diamond high block/press caused all sorts of issues for their opponent’s 4-2-3-1 build-up.

Despite having the nominal 2v1 advantage on attacking midfielder Christine Sinclair thanks to the double pivot and the more zonal orientations of Canada’s interiors, Mexico were unable to build cleanly through the center. La Tri also declined to properly exploit the opposition’s lack of defensive width through switches of play.

Mexico’s best success came through long passes to the front line — enhanced by the wingers making runs inside to win second balls or contest the aerial duel themselves — and random counter-attacks.

Kenti Robles was particularly proficient in firing lofted deliveries and helping Mexico progress, although she wasn’t involved enough by her teammates — an all-too common theme with the national team.

While this strategy wasn’t enough to make Mexico the better side, they got a clean 1v1 near the end of the match that should’ve been put away.

However, it is Canada that will rue their missed chances the most. They had multiple clean looks over the ninety minutes, including at an open net in the first half.

This draw concludes international break action for Real Madrid’s players. Kenti and her Spanish teammates return to club action on December 4th vs. Villarreal.