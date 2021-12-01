Real Madrid interested in move for Antonio Rüdiger next summer—report

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender and German international Antonio Rüdiger when his contract expires next summer, according to GOAL.

The report reads the 28-year-old is not interested in renewing his contract with Chelsea. The London club and reigning Champions League winners have reportedly offered around €8 million per season, which he has turned down.

GOAL claims Rüdiger is seeking around €12 million per season and Real Madrid will have to compete with the checkbooks of both Bayern Munich and PSG if they hope to sign him as a free agent.

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in adding another defender and Rüdiger is the intended and preferred target, according to the report.

This is of course just one report mentioning Real’s reported interest in the player if and when his contract expires with Chelsea in summer 2022. It’s much too early to say for certain if Real Madrid will truly pursue and sign him away from Stamford Bridge.