Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, 2021 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao just three days after what was a very intense, hard-fought match against Sevilla. Furthermore, Los Blancos will travel to face Real Sociedad next Saturday, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to make some rotations tonight.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Athletic Bilbao predicted XI: Unai Simon, Lekue, Nuñez, Yeray, Balenziaga, Dani Garcia, Vencedor, N. Williams, Muniain, Raul Garcia, Williams.

Valverde will likely start in the midfield to allow Luka Modric to get some needed rest. Nacho is also expected to start in Alaba’s spot after the Austrian defender trained away from the team in Tuesday’s session.

Rodrygo, Vazquez and Asensio would be competing for the starting spot on the right wing, and it will be interesting to see what Ancelotti decides to do with that position given that the three of them offer different things in the same spot.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/01/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.