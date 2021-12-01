Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao 2021 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in the middle of what could be the toughest stretch of their 2021-2022 schedule. Los Blancos faced Sevilla in a hard-fought game on Sunday and will visit Real Sociedad next Saturday. They will host Inter and Atletico de Madrid right after that game, so this could be a decisive week for Los Blancos.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will need to make some rotations soon and tonight could be a decent opportunity for him to do so. Luka Modric needs some rest and both Camavinga and Valverde completed solid performances off the bench against Sevilla, so it’s time for Ancelotti to trust them.

Athletic are currently eighth in the table and will surely be a tough team to beat, so Real Madrid will need to make sure that they play with intensity from the very first moment if they want to earn the three points and keep their momentum going.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/01/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

