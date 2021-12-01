CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, 2021 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting XI for the upcoming clash against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Athletic Bilbao starting XI (TBC): Unai Simon, Lekue, Nuñez, Yeray, Balenziaga, Dani Garcia, Vencedor, N. Williams, Muniain, Raul Garcia, Williams.

Contrary to what was expected, Ancelotti has decided not to make some small tweaks in order to keep his players fresh. He will need physicality and intensity in the next few games with Saturday’s visit to Real Sociedad and the following matches against Inter Milan and Atletico de Madrid, but it seems that his main priority is winning games right now.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/01/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.