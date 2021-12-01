Ibrahimovic: “Mbappe needs a more structured environment, like that of Real Madrid”

Former PSG and current Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed he advised PSG forward Kylian Mbappe regarding his career and future with the club in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“It’s true I advised him to leave the club. Mbappe needs a more structured environment, like that of Real Madrid. But then I told the PSG president not to sell him.”

Ibrahimovic, like Mbappe, spent a good portion of his career in Paris. He spent over four years with the club before taking on his first Premier League stint with Manchester United in 2016.

Mbappe has been the subject of many rumors the past six months with his current contract set to expire next summer. He has yet to renew with the club though PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been adamant about keeping him past 2022.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly offered around €200 million for Mbappe this past summer, which was promptly declined. Real now hope Mbappe chooses to reject a PSG renewal and sign in the Spanish capital on a free transfer next summer.