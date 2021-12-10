Open Thread: December 10th, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

NEW SB UPDATE

Our club has obtained a new loan of 225 MIL to create an underground greenhouse for sorting the santiago bernabeu’s grass. The loan has a term of 27 years with a fixed interest rate of 1.53%. Our club wont start paying the loan back until July 30, 2024. The grass will be retractable so that the new SB can be used for other events without it directly affecting the grass.

LA LIGA VS CVC

For anyone who wants to read, this is the link to the joint letter from us, atheltic bilbao and barcelona to the other la liga teams regarding our counter CVC deal.

LEEDS

Leeds United are rumored to be interested in signing Mariano away from us next month. With a rumored fee of around 20 MIL.

LUNIN

Does Lunin actually have a future here? IMO he’s too good to sit on the bench and needs to go out of the club and play.

ICYMI:

Ancelotti comments on the teams state after our 2-0 win against Inter. Kiyan and Matt go into detail about our recent victory against inter.