Asensio talks about potential Real Madrid departure

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has talked to Movistar+ ahead of Sunday’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid. Asensio previewed the game but also discussed the rumors suggesting that he could be considering a departure from the Spanish capital.

“It’s too soon to be talking about leaving Real Madrid. As I said, I want to be on the pitch, work hard and have minutes. From then on, we’ll see what happens,” said a cryptic Asensio when asked about his future.

The attacker is fully aware of the importance of Sunday’s Derby now that Real Madrid have built a solid lead in the table.

“This is a very important game for us. We have a lead but the season is very long. Still, we’re facing this game trying to win and increase our current lead. We are feeling well right now and we’re playing and defending well, improving after each and every game, so we have to keep going and keep improving,” he added.

Asensio concluded his interview by sharing his thoughts about overcoming the knee injury he suffered in 2019.

“It’s been a long and tough process for me. I spent 11 months without playing and I knew that it would not be easy to regain my best form. I am more comfortable now, I am strong physically but also mentally, knowing that this time would come with patience and time. I’m in good form and I hope to keep it that way,” he said.