Luis Enrique Will Be At The Bernabeu This Weekend To Scout The Madrid Derby

Spanish national team manager Luis Enrique (Lucho) will be at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday to take in Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, in what promises to be a great game with title implications.

The Spanish manager will undoubtedly be there to see many Spanish players up close to see how they’re doing. Lucho has been heavily criticized in the past year or so for not calling up many (and often any) Real Madrid players. He saw Nacho play up close last season and still opted to take Eric Garcia instead for reasons still unknown.

On display Sunday will be plenty of Spanish talent, including an interesting case: Marco Asensio.

Asensio has not been in great form in past seasons, but has scored some brilliants goals in the 2021 - 2022 campaign. He has provided good minutes off the bench, and has looked closer to his 2017 self.

Other players from Real Madrid that Lucho will have an eye on: Dani Carvajal, and perhaps Nacho and Lucas Vazquez.