LaLiga General Assembly ratifies “Boost LaLiga” (LaLiga Impulso) by large majority

This morning, La Liga’s General Aseembly ratified La Liga’s Impulso project. The project had the backing of 37 of 42 teams. Five teams — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Club, Ibiza, and one unnamed — voted against the idea, as they deemed it shortsighted, bad for the future, and flat out illegal.

As things stand, clubs are expected to receive the first injection of 400 million in a few weeks, and as soon as the funds arrive, clubs will be allowed to use it towards their infrastructure improvement, digitization and internationalization projects, and more.

Meanwhile, the five aforementioned clubs will be taking La Liga to court, and are confident the league will be exposed as making an illegal deal.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Athletic already issued an official statement on the matter this week, and reiterated again yesterday that they will not accept this deal as legal, and will continue to fight their cause.