Rodrygo: “I love playing with Vinicius”

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes was the next man up in Real Madrid TV’s series of interviews before Sunday’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid. Rodrygo feels confident ahead of such a crucial match and feels that the team is in a good place right now.

“We reach the Derby in a very good moment for us. We earned several consecutive wins and we’re hoping that everything goes well for us in the game. Against Atletico it’d be good for us to play the same way we played in previous games, having control of the game and also playing with intensity in the duels,” he said.

Rodrygo is quietly establishing himself as a starter for Real Madrid and while his numbers haven’t improved as significantly as Vinicius’, the winger is feeling Ancelotti’s trust.

“I feel really well and I definitely appreciate the trust and the confidence he gives me. I try to help the team every time I’m on the pitch and Ancelotti wants me to help defensively. He knows that I can make an impact with the ball but at the same time I know I have to be there for my teammates defensively. On offense I have to keep improving, scoring more goals and delivering more assists as well,” he added.

Rodrygo concluded his brief interview by praising teammate Vinicius Junior.

“It’s a pleasure to play with him. We always enjoyed playing together since we played for Brazil’s youth teams. I love playing with him, we’re happy, excited and ready to help Real Madrid,” concluded the forward.