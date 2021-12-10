Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barca’s humiliating week; GOAT debate

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- How the heck did this happen to Barca?

- Who was Xavi lecture in the locker room after the game?

- The futres of Ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong

- Who should Barcelona move on from?

- Oscar Mingueza

- Will Barca be able to keep Ronald Araujo?

- Barcelona’s women’s team

- Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

- And more.

Thanks for the support Patrons. Enjoy the raw Churros!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

