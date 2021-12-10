Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barca’s humiliating week; GOAT debate

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- How the heck did this happen to Barca?
- Who was Xavi lecture in the locker room after the game?
- The futres of Ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong
- Who should Barcelona move on from?
- Oscar Mingueza
- Will Barca be able to keep Ronald Araujo?
- Barcelona’s women’s team
- Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi
- And more.
