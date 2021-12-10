Karim Benzema Is Still Training Away From The Team Ahead Of Madrid Derby

As Real Madrid’s talisman and leader Karim Benzema works diligently to return to Real Madrid’s starting lineup in time for a massive clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, it’s still unclear whether the Frenchman can actually be fit enough in time.

Benzema trained away from the group today at Valdebebas. He and Dani Ceballos were the two players who worked out on the pitch but not with the rest of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

A report from Marca today stated that Benzema ‘feels good’, but a return is not fully on the cards yet, and Ancelotti will rightfully not force the issue if he deems there to be a risk in an injury relapse.

If Benzema is ready, he may come off the bench, or come off early. With Luka Jovic ready to go, and with the Serbian striker playing well in his last two cameos, Real Madrid will be better off saving Benzema for future games if he’s not 100% yet.

In other news, Gareth Bale is inching closer to a return, and completed part of today’s training session with his teammates.