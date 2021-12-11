Open Thread: December 11th, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

OUR FEMENINO

Our Femenino side are on a 2 game win streak after suffering from bleak results under the previous management of Aznar. Our Femenino side have secured their place in the Champions League quarterfinal.

FEMENINO TRANSFER NEWS

We’re currently interested in signing Freja Olofsson, she’s a defensive midfielder currently playing in the U.S. She’s of Swedish origins. 23 years old, she’s virtually unknown, so the signing does come as a surprise to some. Our scouts must see something in her to want to bring her here.

BUSY WINDOW

Keep in mind, we made many transfers in the summer for our Femenino side, so a lot of the players need time to grow and gel together before they can yield fruits. Aznar was not the best in helping the process be smoother for the new batch of players. Hopefully Alberto can get something going for us and posture our ladies for an even better next season.

ICYMI:

Listen to the lattest Las Blancas podcast for more details on their recent victory over Breidablik.