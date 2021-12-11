Haaland’s agent: “Real Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona and City are the clubs he can go to”

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland seems ready to leave the German club when the 2021-2022 season ends. His famous agent Mino Raiola talked to Sport1 in an interview where he revealed what clubs could land Haaland next summer.

“He can and he will take the next step. Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona and City are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the Premier League five times over the past few years, significantly more often than United. When we moved to Dortmund we knew that this next step would come,” he said.

Raiola didn’t actually confirmed that Haaland will leave Dortmund next summer but it’s fairly obvious.

“Maybe next summer or maybe the next. But it’s highly likely that it happens this summer, we’ll see. We will tell the club our thoughts and they will tell us theirs, but not decision will be made during the winter,” he added.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Haaland next summer, even if landing Kylian Mbappe as a free agent is the club’s priority. Raiola will surely try to sell Haaland to the highest bidder and it will be interesting to see if Madrid enter such a war with a club as rich as Manchester City.