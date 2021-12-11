 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Benzema rejoins Real Madrid squad ahead of Madrid Derby against Atletico

The attacker will be available against Atleti if he completes Saturday’s training session without suffering any kind of problem.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has rejoined the squad in training this Saturday and will be available when Los Blancos host Atletico de Madrid on Sunday, assuming that he completes the training sessions with the rest of the group without suffering any kind of physical problem.

Benzema was forced to leave the away match against Real Sociedad just a week ago with what ended up being a minor hamstring injury. He also missed Tuesday’s home game against Inter, with backup striker Luka Jovic replacing him in the XI and completing two solid performances.

While Benzema will be available, coach Carlo Ancelotti’s plans with the French attacker are not that obvious. Benzema will likely feature in the starting XI, but he might not be ready to play 90 minutes, meaning that Luka Jovic will likely come off the bench during the second half.

Even if he’s not 100% ready to play, Benzema’s partnership with Vinicius in the offensive line is definitely valuable enough to deploy him in the lineup in such a crucial game like Sunday’s Madrid Derby.

