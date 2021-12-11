Benzema rejoins Real Madrid squad ahead of Madrid Derby against Atletico

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has rejoined the squad in training this Saturday and will be available when Los Blancos host Atletico de Madrid on Sunday, assuming that he completes the training sessions with the rest of the group without suffering any kind of physical problem.

Benzema was forced to leave the away match against Real Sociedad just a week ago with what ended up being a minor hamstring injury. He also missed Tuesday’s home game against Inter, with backup striker Luka Jovic replacing him in the XI and completing two solid performances.

While Benzema will be available, coach Carlo Ancelotti’s plans with the French attacker are not that obvious. Benzema will likely feature in the starting XI, but he might not be ready to play 90 minutes, meaning that Luka Jovic will likely come off the bench during the second half.

Even if he’s not 100% ready to play, Benzema’s partnership with Vinicius in the offensive line is definitely valuable enough to deploy him in the lineup in such a crucial game like Sunday’s Madrid Derby.