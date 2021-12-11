Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. FC Barcelona

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Marta Corredera, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther González, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Méline Gérard (muscular issue), Malena Ortíz Cruz (recovering from long-term injury)

Gérard and Malena are the only players missing from the list, giving Real Madrid one of their fullest squads of this season.

Asllani has been back for two games and started vs. Breidablik, scoring a brace. Cardona has also been available for the same amount of time but had to wait until midweek to get her return off the bench.

Thus, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cardona out of the eleven again, although Toril may very well want to start her given the gigantic task in front of Las Blancas.

Almost no one plays Barcelona and expects to win. However, these matches serve as important measuring sticks for how far along Madrid are in their process and how much better they still need to be.