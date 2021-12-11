Real Madrid announce squad for Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Atletico de Madrid, a crucial game in the race for the 2021-2022 La Liga title.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Isco, Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Karim Benzema is back in the list after rejoining the squad in training this Saturday. He might not be 100% ready to play and could need to be replaced during the second half, but his presence in the starting XI seems likely.

Gareth Bale is also back after suffering an injury with the Welsh national team during the past FIFA break. Still, he hasn’t played a single game for Real Madrid since August and coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely trust both Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio ahead of him for the spot on the right wing.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/12/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

