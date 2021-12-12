Real Madrid Femenino vs. FC Barcelona: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino host FC Barcelona Femeni in the first Clasico of the Primera Iberdrola season today at 6 a.m. EST (12 noon CEST) in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Las Blancas are unbeaten in their previous three matches and recently defeated Breidablik in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. With the win, Real Madrid Femenino advanced to the knockout rounds of the UWCL for the first time in their history.

The reigning UWCL champions FC Barcelona have not lost a match this season in either Primera Iberdrola or the Champions League. The league leaders are fresh off a 4-0 win over Arsenal in the UWCL and a 4-0 win over Athletic Club in Primera Iberdola.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Ivana Andres, Kaci, Olga, Asllani, Esther, Moller, Lucia, Rocio, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Sofia, K. Robles, Teresa, Peter, Maite Oroz, Marta Cardona, Lorena, Nahikari, Claudia Florentino, Marta Corredera.

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

FC Barcelona XI: Paños, Paredes, Graham, Marta Torrejon, Mariona, Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, Fridolina Rolfo, A. Pereira, Lieke Martens

Subs: Cata, Jana, Melanie, Pina, Leila, Crnogorcevic, Engen

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

nbcsports.com

Ata Football (Subscription)