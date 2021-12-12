Real Madrid—Atletico Madrid El Derbi 2021-22 Match Preview, Injuries/Suspensions, Potential XIs, Prediction

Match Preview

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face off in the first El Derbi of the season at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

The stakes are fairly high as Atletico are currently fourth in the league table, but trail 10 points behind Real Madrid for first. They sit five points behind Sevilla after dropping their last match.

Real have won their last six matches straight and are running away with the league lead holding five points over the second spot. They have remained perfect in the last five El Derbis at home winning twice and drawing three times in that span.

Injuries/Suspensions

Real Madrid is starting to get back to full strength as Gareth Bale returns to the squad after missing the last several months. Karim Benzema also returns after missing the Inter match. Dani Ceballos remains the only player out with injury.

Atletico have several injuries of their own including defenders Stefan Savic, Sime Vrsaljko and Kieran Trippier. Jose Gimenez is a doubt for the Rojiblanco defense as well. Both Felipe and Mario Hermoso return to the squad while Luis Suarez is a match-time decision.

There are no suspensions for either club in this edition of El Derbi on Sunday.

Potential XIs

Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema

Atletico Madrid

Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso; Llorente, Lemar, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Cunha

Prediction

Real Madrid—Atletico Madrid 2-0

El Derbi is always an important match for both clubs especially when both are currently holding a top within the top four of LaLiga.

Los Blancos have clean-sheeted Atletico the last three times the clubs have met at the Bernabeu during league play. This is a match Real should win given how strongly they’ve played and being close to full strength.

Atletico missing several key players on the defensive line will make it hard for them to defend against a Real frontline that features two 10+ goal scorers already in Vinicius and Benzema.

This will always be a tough matchup, but Real Madrid should be the favorite to take three points away from their city rival at home.