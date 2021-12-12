Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid, 2021 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Sunday’s Madrid Derby is a monumental game, as Real Madrid have a chance to increase their current lead in the table to 13 points —with one game at hand for Atletico—. Benzema seems ready to return to the starting lineup and coach Carlo Ancelotti is not expected to make any rotations for this one.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Llorente, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Felipe, Carrasco, Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Cunha, Griezmann.

Simeone will likely play with a three-man defensive line and both Llorente and Carrasco in the flanks. As always, it won’t be easy for Real Madrid to break their defensive estructure, so Ancelotti’s men will need to make sure that they not concede an early goal if they don’t want to attack against Simeone’s wall for the rest of the game. Carvajal and Mendy will also have an important task against Llorente and Carrasco.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/12/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.