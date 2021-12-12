Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid 2021 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Atletico de Madrid in the first Madrid Derby of the 2021-2022 season. Los Blancos currently have a 10-point lead over Simeone’s side, even though Atleti have one more game to be played. That’s why this match is so crucial for both teams.

Both teams seem to be heading in opposite directions now, and while Atletico started the season earning solid wins and playing decent football, it’s now Real Madrid who have gained momentum with very encouraging victories in recent weeks. Vinicius and Benzema are leading the offense and while there’s reason to be concerned about Ancelotti’s lack of rotations, the players are holding their ground so far.

Still, this is a quality Atletico side. They have players like Griezmann, Carrasco, Joao Felix or Correa who can create and score goals at ease, even if their team isn’t dominating. Real Madrid’s defensive line will need to be very careful if they want to earn the three points tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/12/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

