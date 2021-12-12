Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid Femenino 1-3 FC Barcelona

Real Madrid Femenino lost 3-1 to FC Barcelona Femeni in tightest El Clasico to date. Las Blancas went down 3-0 in the first half but put in a strong second-half performance and clawed one goal back

Real Madrid started the game at a good pace and intensity and caused Barcelona some issues early. Las Blancas were unable to capitalize and the Catalan side ratcheted up the pressure and made Real Madrid pay. Lieke Martens opened the scoring after Misa made two incredible saves to deny the Dutch forward but Martens tapped her third chance into the back of the net.

Barcelona dominated from then on out. Irene Paredes doubled Barcelona’s lead in the 18th minute. Martens swung in a corner and Paredes thundered a header across goal and into the back of the net. Martens secured a first-half brace minutes later. Mariona Caldentey made a ridiculous defense-splitting ball to Martens, who curled the ball into the side netting to make it 3-0.

Las Blancas struck in the 52nd minute. Lucia played an in-swinging cross toward the back post and Kosovare Asllani slid to meet it. She was able to poke it on target and past Sandra Paños. Barcelona were relatively unfazed and were the better side throughout the second half but Real Madrid were much better than they were in the first half and offered more of a threat going forward.

Real Madrid had multiple chances to cut the deficit to one goal but were unable to convert. Misa continued to make impressive saves and the match ended 3-1 in favor of Barcelona which is the closest Las Blancas have played their rivals.

3’ Real Madrid started well and Ivana Andres nearly got to a dangerous corner kick service that could’ve given Las Blancas an early lead.

8’ Mariona dropped into midfield, turned and sprayed the ball wide to the on-rushing Fridolina Rolfo. The Swede squared it to Martens, who was denied by Misa twice before finally heading the ball into the back of the net.

Third time was a charm for Barça, as Misa did excellent defending on Martens first two attempts.#WatchWithAta #PrimeraIberdrola #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/A5HzHSMYyb — ata football (@atafball) December 12, 2021

18’ Barcelona made it 2-0. Martens played an in-swinging corner into the box and Paredes rose to meet it. She fired the header into the top corner of the goal.

A goal AND an assist for Martens, as Irene Paredes heads in her first El Clásico goal.#WatchWithAta #PrimeraIberdrola #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/JmBhYgsk32 — ata football (@atafball) December 12, 2021

23’ Mariona curled a deadly pass through to Martens and the Dutch forward curled the ball around Misa and into the net.

38’ Caroline Graham Hansen dribbled toward goal and fired from a tight angle. Misa got down quickly to deny her.

41’ Misa made another great save. Marta Torrejon headed a ball toward the bottom corner of the goal and Misa reacted quickly to save.

43’ Misa came off her line quickly to challenge Martens and denied what was sure to be Martens’ third goal of the half.

45’ Real Madrid created a dangerous chance. A corner found its way through to Athenea. She swung a cross into Caroline Moller Hansen, who made a good run in front of Sandra Paños but the ball was poked out of play and the danger was dealt with.

52’ Claudia Zornoza played it wide to Lucia Rodriguez. She powered through a challenge from Fridolina Rolfo and swung a cross into the area. Asllani was the first to meet it and Paños was unable to keep it out.

67’ Barcelona had the ball in the back of the net courtesy of Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic but the flag was up for offside.

75’ Real Madrid put together a good move that resulted in a corner kick. On the ensuing corner kick, Rocio headed the ball toward goal and it looked as though Marta Cardona would strike it into the goal but she swung and missed and Paños grabbed it.

85’ Athenea won a free kick in a dangerous area. Zornoza tapped the ball to Asllani, who struck it toward goal. Esther latched on to it and went down. Las Blancas argued that a penalty kick should be awarded but the referee waved play on.

89’ Crnogorcevic was through on goal and fired a low shot at Misa. Las Blancas’ keeper was up to the task again and parried it wide.

Real Madrid play WFC Zhytlobud 1 Kharkiv on Thursday, December 16 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Kick off is slated for 12:45 p.m. EST (6:45 p.m. CEST) in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.