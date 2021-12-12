CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid, 2021 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Atletico de Madrid starting XI: Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Kondogbia, Felipe, Hermoso, Carrasco; De Paul, Koke, Correa; Griezmann, Cunha.

This is a crucial game for Real Madrid as Atletico de Madrid will likely be the strongest team fighting against Ancelotti’s men for the 2021-2022 title this season. Los Blancos have a solid lead in the table and if they can increase it by three points their odds of landing the trophy this campaign will be higher than ever.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/12/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

