Open Thread: December 13, 2021

About that schedule

Real Madrid’s November Inter. break to December schedule was likened to something like the Wooden Men corridor from the classic Jackie Chan movie. Nine (!) Important games against tough opposition in the span of a month. I recall someone asking for anime references in a previous Daily Thread. Well, someone, here’s one:

Carlo:

18 points clear of Barcelona

13 points clear of Atletico

8 points clear of second-place Sevilla



Real Madrid have gone 11 Madrid derbies in LaLiga without a loss.



✅ 2-1 vs Sevilla.

✅ 1-0 vs Athletic Club.

✅ 2-0 vs Sociedad.

✅ 2-0 vs Inter.

✅ 2-0 vs Atletico.



‘Pool Interested in Rodrygo?

It makes sense, given the player’s profile. However, I think Real Madrid hold the youngster in too high regard for the move to take place. Still, if Mbappe comes and takes the RW for 99.9% of games, that shakes things up... a lot. Hopefully, Rodrygo doesn’t want to move. We all know the kid’s potential and how good he is currently as well.

Ancelotti & Cholo: Chronicles of a rivalry

This is an interesting article by JJ Calderon of Marca. I had some fun reminiscing (yes, again.. got a problem with that?) and quickly typed the next two paragraphs, mostly out of emotion. So, here you go. Bare with me in yet another trip down memory lane.

Carlo hadn’t beaten Diego Simeone’s team in La Liga until yesterday. Ancelotti has had some trouble with Simeone’s Atletico for a good while. In fact, a point can be made that El Cholo had the Eyebrow’s number during the latter’s first spell. Atleti’s victories over Real Madrid include a 4-0 easy-peasy thrashing in the Calderon back in 2/2015. Ahh... that game. Cristiano go(a)t the ball wide on the left, with no support and was immediately hounded by the Rojiblancos’ RB,RM & RCM. It was painful to watch. People in this forum were actually wondering whether Simeone had stolen Carlo’s tactical blueprint and devised a counter-plan. By the way... Remember Fernando Torres scoring in the first seconds of every half to knock us out of the CDR? I sure do. I also remember a time when you could spot the “Wanted: A worthy rival for a worthy derby” banner in the Bernabeu and crack a smile. Well, back in 2014-15 and until we beat Atleti in the QFs, the reverse seemed to hold true.

But, people tend to better remember the games that made history. For example... Code 92.48. Eh? La Decima was an achievement that may take some time for others teams to catch up to. Ancelotti’s Real Madrid also beat Atletico 1-0 on aggregate, over two hard-fought QF games, with James and Cristiano combining in a lovely manner to set up ...Chicharito. Yes, the then on-loan Chicharito became a hero for a short while.

You have to wonder what else fate has in store for the two in the latter stages of the season.

Oh and let’s no forget this masterful finish by... Jese... to put the ball past the current 8th best goalkeeper (nope, not letting this go).

Have a nice day Madridistas. May the Madridismo be with you.