Managing Madrid Podcast: Modric Transcends vs Atletico PLUS Las Blancas vs Barcelona Post-game

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. Use code ManagingMadrid for at 15% discount upon checkout!
This episode comes in two parts.
Part One: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Post-game
- Santiago Bernabeu atmosphere
- Luka Modric’s performance and ability to feed the crowd
- Atletico’s defense on the wings
- Vinicius Jr vs Marco Llorente
- Why the first goal was so good and incredibly important
- Llorente’s fitness / physical attributes
- Kieran Trippier’s absence
- Our build up structure
- Did Diego Simeone get his lineup right?
- Lahoz things
- Breaking down the 2nd half
- Kondogbia as CB
- Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes and comparison in 2015
- More rotations talk
Part Two (50:30): Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Post-game
- The return of Real Madrid’s fighting spirit
- Surprises in the lineup
- Why Cardona not starting might’ve been justified
- Shoutout to Miri and her very audible megaphone
- Alberto Toril maybe not knowing his squad yet
- The problem with playing Ivana Andrés at left center-back
- How Madrid started as the better team and whether it would’ve lasted if it weren’t for the opening goal
- The value of going toe-to-toe with Barcelona
- The intricacies of Barca’s offensive tactics and how they dominate the channels
- Mariona Caldentey being criminally underrated
- Rocío suffering more than anyone else defensively
- Why it’s nearly impossible to defend La Blaugrana with conventional tactics in a back four
- How Barcelona’s first goal created their third goal
- Misa always showing up vs. Barca
- The way in which Real Madrid’s goal sums up everything that makes Asllani great
- Lucía’s key offensive contributions
- Asllani playing at her best ever level in a white shirt?
- How both sides’ subs affected the balance of the game
- Kaci’s performance
- Esther’s immense defensive work-rate
- Whether Las Blancas were robbed of a penalty
- Esther causing all hell to break loose on Twitter and stoking needed fire in a fledgling rivalry
- Why you should never stop posting
- And more
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Euan McTear (@emctear)
Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)
Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:
Loading comments...