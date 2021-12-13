Managing Madrid Podcast: Modric Transcends vs Atletico PLUS Las Blancas vs Barcelona Post-game

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. Use code ManagingMadrid for at 15% discount upon checkout!

This episode comes in two parts.

Part One: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Post-game

Santiago Bernabeu atmosphere

Luka Modric’s performance and ability to feed the crowd

Atletico’s defense on the wings

Vinicius Jr vs Marco Llorente

Why the first goal was so good and incredibly important

Llorente’s fitness / physical attributes

Kieran Trippier’s absence

Our build up structure

Did Diego Simeone get his lineup right?

Lahoz things

Breaking down the 2nd half

Kondogbia as CB

Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes and comparison in 2015

More rotations talk

Part Two (50:30): Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Post-game

The return of Real Madrid’s fighting spirit

Surprises in the lineup

Why Cardona not starting might’ve been justified

Shoutout to Miri and her very audible megaphone

Alberto Toril maybe not knowing his squad yet

The problem with playing Ivana Andrés at left center-back

How Madrid started as the better team and whether it would’ve lasted if it weren’t for the opening goal

The value of going toe-to-toe with Barcelona

The intricacies of Barca’s offensive tactics and how they dominate the channels

Mariona Caldentey being criminally underrated

Rocío suffering more than anyone else defensively

Why it’s nearly impossible to defend La Blaugrana with conventional tactics in a back four

How Barcelona’s first goal created their third goal

Misa always showing up vs. Barca

The way in which Real Madrid’s goal sums up everything that makes Asllani great

Lucía’s key offensive contributions

Asllani playing at her best ever level in a white shirt?

How both sides’ subs affected the balance of the game

Kaci’s performance

Esther’s immense defensive work-rate

Whether Las Blancas were robbed of a penalty

Esther causing all hell to break loose on Twitter and stoking needed fire in a fledgling rivalry

Why you should never stop posting

And more

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

