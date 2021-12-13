Vinicius: “Courtois is amazing, the world’s best goalkeeper”

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior talked to the press right after the team’s convincing 2-0 win against Atletico de Madrid, which increases their current lead to eight points —although Sevilla have one game at hand—.

“We completed one of the best games of the season, with the right mentality and concentration in everything we had to do and everything coach asked us to do. With our three midfielders controlling the ball it’s an easy task for us forwards, we have to keep going,” he said.

Vinicius delivered two assists last night, proving that he can still make an impact when he’s not scoring or whenever he doesn’t have as much freedom to dribble past opponents.

“I’m happy about my two assists, I want to help Karim score a lot of goals and help the team win tough games like this one. I’m happy to be playing like this but what happened to me is normal, I got here when I was 18 years old. It’s a bit tough to sign for the world’s best club with the best players. Now I want to keep it going,” he added.

Vinicius concluded his interview by praising teammates Thibaut Courtois and Luka Modric.

“Courtois is amazing, to me he’s the world’s best goalkeeper. I never saw anything like him, he saves every shot during training sessions and also here. He surprises me everyday. If he can play like this he will help us a lot. Modric is unbelievable also, it looks like he’s 22 years old like our younger players. He makes it all easy, I’m sure that he was the man of the match and we will win many trophies if he plays like this. He’s always giving me advice, he’s such a great person. Playing alongside Casemiro, Kroos and Modric makes it all easy, it’s the best midfield in the world of football,” he added.