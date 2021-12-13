Real Madrid draw Benfica in Champions League’s Round of 16

UPDATE: The results of this draw have been declared void and it will be redone at 15:00 CET.

Real Madrid have drawn Benfica in the draw of the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16. Los Blancos advanced to the knock-out stages as winners of their group and that’s what ultimately allowed them to draw a somewhat manageable opponent.

Benfica went through in a group with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, so they still have quality. Still, it’s clear that Real Madrid will be considered favorites not only in the tie but also in both games.

When Real Madrid last visited Lisbon they won the their tenth Champions League title and it happened with Carlo Ancelotti as their coach.

The last time Real Madrid visited Benfica's Da Luz. pic.twitter.com/NM5dUikFMo — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) December 13, 2021

The Round of 16 will start next February, so Real Madrid’s schedule for the next few weeks won’t be as pressing and coach Carlo Ancelotti will have the opportunity to make some rotations in order to keep his veterans fresh for the European competition, something which will be crucial later in the season.