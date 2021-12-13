BREAKING: UEFA declare void Champions League draw, to be redone this Monday

It’s official. UEFA have confirmed that the Round of 16 draw has been declared void and a new draw will take place at 15:00 CET this Monday.

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. — UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021

Real Madrid were set to face Benfica in the next round of the European competition but now they could be facing a new opponent, given that the whole draw will be redone. Chelsea remain the most likely opponent for Madrid in the next stage.

Apparently, Manchester United’s ball was not included in Atletico de Madrid’s draw, so this is the main reason why UEFA decided to repeat the whole process even though Real Madrid’s draw happened without any incidents. The Europa League draw wasn’t affected by this issue and it won’t be needed to repeat said draw.

Stay tuned for more news about the Champions League’s Round of 16 draw, with the results of this new event expected to be official after 15:00 CET.