BREAKING: UEFA declare void Champions League draw, to be redone this Monday

Real Madrid had drawn Benfica but they could have a new opponent later today.

By Lucas Navarrete
UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Round of 16 Draw Photo by Richard Juilliart - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

It’s official. UEFA have confirmed that the Round of 16 draw has been declared void and a new draw will take place at 15:00 CET this Monday.

Real Madrid were set to face Benfica in the next round of the European competition but now they could be facing a new opponent, given that the whole draw will be redone. Chelsea remain the most likely opponent for Madrid in the next stage.

Apparently, Manchester United’s ball was not included in Atletico de Madrid’s draw, so this is the main reason why UEFA decided to repeat the whole process even though Real Madrid’s draw happened without any incidents. The Europa League draw wasn’t affected by this issue and it won’t be needed to repeat said draw.

Stay tuned for more news about the Champions League’s Round of 16 draw, with the results of this new event expected to be official after 15:00 CET.

